iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.16

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 30739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

