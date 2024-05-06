iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.56

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 151984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
