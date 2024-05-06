iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.56

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 151984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.