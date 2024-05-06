First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 288,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 133,329 shares.The stock last traded at $55.37 and had previously closed at $54.73.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
