First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 288,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 133,329 shares.The stock last traded at $55.37 and had previously closed at $54.73.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.