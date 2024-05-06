MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 173,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 153,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0037531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

