Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.28

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 4950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $997,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

