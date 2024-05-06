Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.28

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 4950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.