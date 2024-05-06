Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.5 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $75.93. 1,585,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,628. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

