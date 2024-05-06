Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 235,766 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. 4,388,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

