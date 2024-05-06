Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

