Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,772 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. 6,533,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,173,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

