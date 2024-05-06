Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 21200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.