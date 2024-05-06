B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.97. 385,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,440,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

