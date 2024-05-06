WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 0.7%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.31 and last traded at $231.65. Approximately 6,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 129,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WD-40 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

