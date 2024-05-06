Head-To-Head Survey: LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & Mission NewEnergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Mission NewEnergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Mission NewEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million 8.95 -$134.10 million ($0.94) -3.03 Mission NewEnergy $120,000.00 2.35 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Mission NewEnergy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Mission NewEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% Mission NewEnergy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LanzaTech Global and Mission NewEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mission NewEnergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.70%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Mission NewEnergy.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Mission NewEnergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Mission NewEnergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited does not have significant operations. Previous, the company, through its interest in Felda Green Energy Sdn Bhd, engaged in the biodiesel refinery business in Malaysia. Mission NewEnergy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

