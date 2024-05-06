Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,637 shares of company stock worth $88,483,248. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.05. The stock had a trading volume of 878,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,046. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

