GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

