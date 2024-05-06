Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.