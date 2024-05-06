Raymond James Trims Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,609. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Open Text by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

