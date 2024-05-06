Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP Sells 535 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen A. Ryan sold 535 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $14,156.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. 80,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.96.
Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WASH
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Washington Trust Bancorp
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.