Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP Sells 535 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen A. Ryan sold 535 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $14,156.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. 80,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

