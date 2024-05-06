Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $566,034 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

