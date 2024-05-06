Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
