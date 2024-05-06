Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,210. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

