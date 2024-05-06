NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $171,250.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NXRT traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. 143,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $241,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

