Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %

CP stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.52. 1,815,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,109. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

