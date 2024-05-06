Illinois Tool Works Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $245.19. The stock had a trading volume of 756,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,292. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.03.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

