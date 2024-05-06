Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,025. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.