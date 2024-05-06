Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

