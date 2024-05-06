Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 12,667 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after buying an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,803 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,214. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

