AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Shares of ACM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.29. 938,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

