Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.880-4.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.88-4.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,686. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

