Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 58,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,494. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,701,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,127,372.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 49,954 shares of company stock worth $396,155.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

