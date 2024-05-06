iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1,876.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ESGD traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,602. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.