Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.48. 2,567,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.