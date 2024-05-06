Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.95. 2,384,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

