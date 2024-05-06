Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 502,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

