Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 502,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kilroy Realty
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.