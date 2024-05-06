Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $405.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.43.

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.64. 1,103,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

