ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $89.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 48.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

