Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 705,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

