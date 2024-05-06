BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110,200.96

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $110,200.96 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,353,148 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

