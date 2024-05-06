Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $809.76 million and approximately $57.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,429.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.83 or 0.00750172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00128476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00207072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00101715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,781,262,457 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,094,708 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

