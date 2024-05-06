Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
