Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.36. The firm has a market cap of C$681.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$7.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

