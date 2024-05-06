Litecoin Price Tops $81.25 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and $382.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.25 or 0.00127045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,606 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

