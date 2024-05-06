IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $741.21 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

