Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.13 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $245.57 million and $43.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.