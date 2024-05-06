Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $392.13 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00005853 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $392.13 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.50 or 0.04854530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00059329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

