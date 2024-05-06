TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,401,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

