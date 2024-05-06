TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.19. 309,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,820. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

