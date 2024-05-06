Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 191.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,917 shares of company stock worth $44,335,843. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.82. 650,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.75 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

