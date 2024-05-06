Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.20. 186,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,530. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

