Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.86. 108,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

