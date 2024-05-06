Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Purchases C$179,005.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total transaction of C$23,025.84.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.3 %

CPX traded up C$0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,697. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

